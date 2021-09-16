The Festival De Lanaudière Commissions Two Works By Composer Samy Moussa

In a gesture that strengthens its commitment to today's creators, the Festival de Lanaudière has joined forces for the first time in its history with the Vienna Philharmonic, Dutch National Opera & Ballet and Norwegian Opera & Ballet to commission two works by Quebec composer and conductor Samy Moussa.

This alliance with major international institutions positions Lanaudière as a hub for classical music in the Americas. "The approach is a long-term one. Partnerships such as these ensure that the Festival and its artists will secure a presence in the highest spheres of the international musical universe," explains Artistic Director Renaud Loranger.

A key artistic figure in Canada and around the world, Samy Moussa was an obvious choice for this Lanaudière Festival initiative. "Moussa is one of the most dazzling talents to emerge in our country in recent years, and has already become a precursor. For Lanaudière, it seemed a natural partnership and one that would also establish new milestones in this composer's already exceptional career," continues Mr. Loranger.

The first of the two commissioned works, Elysium, will be given its world premiere this September 18 at the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, in a special concert by the Vienna Philharmonic-the work's main sponsor-conducted by Christian Thielemann. The event will be broadcast live on several radio and television stations around the world via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Also co-commissioned by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Elysium will be given its Canadian premiere by the VSO in early 2022, before its first performance at the Festival de Lanaudière in its subsequent edition.

The second work, Antigone, is an oratorio for women's choir and orchestra to a libretto by the composer himself, based on texts from Greek Antiquity. Commissioned by Dutch National Opera & Ballet, Norwegian Opera & Ballet and the Festival de Lanaudière, it will be premiered in Amsterdam during the 2023-2024 season, followed by its North American premiere at Lanaudière's Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre.