Orchestre National de Jazz de Montréal Presents BIRTH OF THE COOL
The event takes place on September 24.
Faithful to its dual mission, the National Jazz Orchestra offers in the same concert the collaborative masterpiece at the origin of cool jazz, Birth of the Cool, and Alexandre Côté's Portraits d'ici, a series of compositions inspired by Quebecois, regional or urban stays. Conceived as a musical travel diary, the suite evokes memories of landscapes and encounters, the meticulous impressionistic work of a skillful sound landscape artist. In both cases, the ONJ is adjusting its staff to best serve the works it presents.
- Producer / Presenter : ONJ Production
- Venue : Cinquième salle
- Saxophones : Samuel Blais, Alexandre Côté and André Leroux
- Trumpets : Bill Mahar and David Carbonneau
- Trombone : Dave Grott
- French horn : Corine Chartrand Lefebvre
- Tuba : Jean-Sébastien Vachon
- Piano : Gentiane MG
- Contrebasse : Rémi-Jean LeBlanc
- Drums : Kevin Warren
Learn more at https://placedesarts.com/en/event/orchestre-national-de-jazz-de-montr%C3%A9al-miles-davis-birth-cool.