Orchestre National de Jazz de Montréal Presents BIRTH OF THE COOL

The event takes place on September 24.

Faithful to its dual mission, the National Jazz Orchestra offers in the same concert the collaborative masterpiece at the origin of cool jazz, Birth of the Cool, and Alexandre Côté's Portraits d'ici, a series of compositions inspired by Quebecois, regional or urban stays. Conceived as a musical travel diary, the suite evokes memories of landscapes and encounters, the meticulous impressionistic work of a skillful sound landscape artist. In both cases, the ONJ is adjusting its staff to best serve the works it presents.

Producer / Presenter : ONJ Production

Venue : Cinquième salle

Saxophones : Samuel Blais, Alexandre Côté and André Leroux

Trumpets : Bill Mahar and David Carbonneau

Trombone : Dave Grott

French horn : Corine Chartrand Lefebvre

Tuba : Jean-Sébastien Vachon

Piano : Gentiane MG

Contrebasse : Rémi-Jean LeBlanc

Drums : Kevin Warren

Learn more at https://placedesarts.com/en/event/orchestre-national-de-jazz-de-montr%C3%A9al-miles-davis-birth-cool.

Shows View More Montreal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You