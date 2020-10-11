Opéra de Montréal Receives $700,000 Through Incubation Program

The funds will allow the company to create seven recordings and webcast projects, and pay over 900 fees to artists over the next three years.

Opéra de Montréal has received $700,0000 dollars in financial support from the Ministére de la culture et dans communications Ambition numérique initiative, OperaWire reports.

In addition, Opéra de Montréal has partnered with five companies, including Opéra de Québec, Société d'art lyrique du Royaume, Chants libres, Musique 3 femmes, and Ballet Opéra Pantomime, which will each produce at least one webcasting project.

"It is obvious that financial support is an essential requirement in allowing us to move forward and progress during this very unusual period," Patrick Corrigan, General Director of the Opéra de Montréal, stated in the press release. "The financial assistance offered today by the Government of Quebec and the Minister of Culture and Communications, Ms. Nathalie Roy, is most welcome. It will allow us to rally the driving forces of the opera sector in Quebec and to pool our expertise in order to build a clear and sustainable digital strategy."

