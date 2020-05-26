Neptune Theatre Postpones ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW and ARGYLE STREET KITCHEN PARTY

Neptune Theatre has announced the postponement of two of its performances, set for summer 2020.

Postponed productions include Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was set for July 14 to August 30, as well as Argyle Street Kitchen Party.

Neptune Theatre's General Manager Lisa Bugden says she is unsure if the performances will be rescheduled, but she told Halifax Today that she remains hopeful.

Neptune is offering ticketholders for either of the shows a gift card to use for any future performance.

The company has already had to lay off 57 front-of-house and box office staff, as well as 60 contract workers. However, thanks to government funding, the theatre is expected to reopen when it is safe to do so.

"The province, the city and the federal government have all been in contact," Bugden said. "And we're working with them to make sure that we can continue to be viable and we continue to support our community and deliver on our mission."

Read more on Halifax Today.

