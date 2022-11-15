Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monlove, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide Announce the Creation of ALL SYSTEMS ARE GO

Experience will feature beloved Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus, Lucy, Franklin and Schroeder.

Nov. 15, 2022  
Monlove, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide Announce the Creation of ALL SYSTEMS ARE GO

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has commissioned Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson of the acclaimed Montreal-based production company Monlove to create All Systems Are Go, an original live, immersive educational entertainment experience to be presented at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, targeted to begin in spring 2023. It will feature beloved Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Sally, Linus, Lucy, Franklin and Schroeder.

Monlove is transforming the visitor complex's 300-seat Universe Theater for All Systems Are Go with Dolby Atmos sound, motorized scrims and more than 20 integrated laser projectors to enhance the project's high-end immersive edutainment experience. The original orchestral score composed by Allaire and Ferguson will offer music in an eclectic mix of orchestral, contemporary, and jazz styles. Using augmented reality interactive technology, audience members will be able to use their smartphones to scan the environment to discover space elements and a music sequence.

The 20-minute experience, included with admission and offered daily, will feature the Peanuts gang appearing as four to five-foot-tall articulated characters operated by puppeteers. The characters will narrate the iconic history of NASA, the Artemis missions, and future plans in an educational and imaginatively enlightening way for the whole family. NASA's Artemis missions will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon.

Monlove's CEO & Founder Ella Louise Allaire and Chief Content Officer Martin Lord Ferguson said, "We are over the Moon at the opportunity to work with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide on this project to conceive a world-class experience that will both entertain and educate the audience about what NASA has achieved and will pursue in the future. The creative potential for telling this larger-than-life story through the eyes of the fabled Peanuts characters is as vast and exciting as space itself."

"We're thrilled to partner with Monlove to bring the world's most beloved Peanuts characters to the stage in All Systems Are Go at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex," said Therrin Protze, Chief Operating Officer at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. "Guests of all ages will love the experience from start to finish."

"Peanuts has had a long association with space, starting with NASA's Apollo 10 mission in the 1960's to Snoopy being the zero-gravity indicator on the upcoming launch of Artemis I", said Craig Herman, Vice President, Global Brand Experiences & Publishing, Peanuts Worldwide. "This joint effort between Monlove, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide is a fantastic avenue for fans to learn about Peanuts and NASA's storied history as well as experience Charles Schulz's iconic characters in a new and exciting way."

The seasoned duo of Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson will act respectively as creators of the experience's original concept, story, and music as well as executive producers for this new project. The collaboration is Monlove's first association with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Peanuts Worldwide and follows Monlove's two successful associations with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, featuring the recent live stage show Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold and the upcoming fall 2023 live theatrical and musical stage show with the internationally recognized Looney Tunes characters.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering multiple days of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Included with admission: The all-new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The new, two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages to a cost of less than $45 per day, is now available for $89 per adult and $79 per child. Single-day admission is $75 per adult, $65 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.




The Segal Centre For Performing Arts To Dim The Lights In Honour Of Alvin C. Segal Photo
The Segal Centre For Performing Arts To Dim The Lights In Honour Of Alvin C. Segal
On Saturday, November 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Segal Centre for Performing Arts will be dimming the lights in memory of Alvin C. Segal, O.C., O.Q., PhD (HC) Z''L who passed away last week.
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT at Café Cléopatra Photo
Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT at Café Cléopatra
Joey Vitale, Corina Vincelli and Ian Baird present QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT on November 26, 2022 AT 8:00 PM at Café Cléopatra.
FABLES By Virginie Brunelle Comes to Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts Photo
FABLES By Virginie Brunelle Comes to Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts
A sensitive observer of the upheavals of a world in turmoil, Virginie Brunelle dares to tackle a highly ambitious work for 12 performers and a live pianist, a series of disturbing tableaux that will shake you to the core.
Book of Wings By Tawhida Tanya Evanson Wins 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montr Photo
Book of Wings By Tawhida Tanya Evanson Wins 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize
Montreal poet, dervish, performer and oral storyteller Tawhida Tanya Evanson has won the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize for Book of Wings, a delicate, hybrid story about learning and spiritual growth.

More Hot Stories For You


The Segal Centre For Performing Arts To Dim The Lights In Honour Of Alvin C. SegalThe Segal Centre For Performing Arts To Dim The Lights In Honour Of Alvin C. Segal
November 11, 2022

On Saturday, November 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Segal Centre for Performing Arts will be dimming the lights in memory of Alvin C. Segal, O.C., O.Q., PhD (HC) Z''L who passed away last week.
FABLES By Virginie Brunelle Comes to Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des ArtsFABLES By Virginie Brunelle Comes to Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts
November 9, 2022

A sensitive observer of the upheavals of a world in turmoil, Virginie Brunelle dares to tackle a highly ambitious work for 12 performers and a live pianist, a series of disturbing tableaux that will shake you to the core.
Book of Wings By Tawhida Tanya Evanson Wins 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary PrizeBook of Wings By Tawhida Tanya Evanson Wins 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize
November 8, 2022

Montreal poet, dervish, performer and oral storyteller Tawhida Tanya Evanson has won the 2022 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal New Contribution Literary Prize for Book of Wings, a delicate, hybrid story about learning and spiritual growth.
BABYLIFT By Anh Vo A Solo Performance in Memory of the Ghosts of the Vietnam War To Have Canadian PremiereBABYLIFT By Anh Vo A Solo Performance in Memory of the Ghosts of the Vietnam War To Have Canadian Premiere
November 7, 2022

A semi-naked body kneels in front of the iconic image of Thich Quang Duc's self-immolation (1963). An altar is carefully set up centre stage. Rituals are meticulously performed. Fragmented narratives unfold, interspersed with myriad historical and contemporary references.
Christine Rodriguez to Present Book Signing of SIMONE, HALF AND HALF at Librairie St-Henri BooksChristine Rodriguez to Present Book Signing of SIMONE, HALF AND HALF at Librairie St-Henri Books
November 7, 2022

Librairie St-Henri Books will host the book signing and Q & A of Simone, Half and Half, a play by Christine Rodriguez for young audiences about a mixed-race Montreal teen that refuses to let others tell her where she belongs.