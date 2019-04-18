La Chapelle Presents OH, LA BOULETTE !

In a game of hot potato, who will drop it, and who will keep it going? Whether between friends or coworkers, with family or in couples, any parlour game can go awry, especially since everyone think they can make up the rules.

The closer our bonds, the higher the price we pay for arguing with our fellow players. In an era of polarizing current affairs, hot topics come up over pillow-talk and around the water cooler that arise from dualities that can be ripped apart, or that can rip us apart: left or right, north or south, migrants or non, French or English, and the list goes on. Which side are you on? All bets are off, and all mics are on.

Among the issues addressed or evoked during the first edition of the show: cultural appropriation, the shutdown of the US administration and the famous Donald Trump wall, the Rozon and Salvail cases and the crisis in Venezuela.

The show also includes testimonials by citizens which were apart from the dedicated commentators already present in the show. At the first edition on February 3, amongst those invited were:

- A labor relations officer, on the unusual tradition of a mortality pool of public figures that takes place each year in their family.

- And a former Femen and rights activist for sex workers, speaking on the weight of symbols related to causes of social engagement.

For two nights over two seasons, two different encounters could conjure comedy or cringing. In this series of conversations taking place throughout 2018-2019, the fourth wall comes down on comic, acerbic, improvisational, and polemical themes that make headlines and power caf conversations.

More info: https://lachapelle.org/en/schedule/oh-la-boulette-2

Ideation and director : Nicolas Gendron_ A performance by : Sylvio Arriola, Guillaume B. Choquette, Maxime Beauregard-Martin, Nicolas Gendron, Leticia Hamaoui, Danielle Le Saux-Farmer, Lila Mourmant, Leila Thibeault Louchem et Alex Trahan_ Production : On a tu la une !. Presented by La Chapelle Sc nes Contemporaines. This project benefited from a creative residency at Usine C

LA CHAPELLE / 3700 SAINT-DOMINIQUE / BOX OFFICE 514.843.7738 / lachapelle.org





