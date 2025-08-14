La Boite à Musique Acquires Garage à Musique / Media Musique

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Boite à Musique (BAM), serving musicians for 70 years, has announced the acquisition of Garage à Musique / Media Musique, a company established in 1980. This alliance, built on respect and continuity, marks an important new chapter for both companies, as well as for musicians and professionals in the music and live performance industries across Quebec.

For over a year, numerous discussions took place between Mario Gauthier, founder of Garage à Musique / Media Musique, and the BAM team. Now both companies unite their strengths with a shared goal: to continue serving the music community with passion, expertise, and authenticity.

"We've been working together for 25 years, each bringing our own expertise. The complementarity was obvious. It enables a knowledge exchange that will benefit musicians and industry professionals," says Steve Marcoux, President of BAM.

Nothing changes, and yet everything evolves. Mariothe heart and soul of Garage à Musiquewill remain very much involved in the company, along with Claudine Bergeron, his business partner from day one. Approaching 70, Mario remains deeply committed and determined to ensure the company's continued success. For him, it's much more than a businessit's his baby.

For BAM, this merger naturally expands its cultural footprint and enhances its range of services for musicians and industry professionals. BAM has long focused on instrument rentals, paired with a small local shop. Garage à Musique, on the other hand, has made its mark with a large retail space and a smaller rental offering.

That's not all. BAM's rental department has renewed 80% of its inventory and recently added cutting-edge equipment. This acquisition will enhance service to musicians across the Greater Montreal Area, the Lower Laurentians, and Lanaudièrewhether they're students, professionals, or passionate amateurs. Together, we play louder. Nothing changes, yet everything changes, affirms Mr. Marcoux.

Since its founding, Boite à Musique G.L. Inc. has continually diversified to better serve music lovers and support artists from all backgrounds. In addition to its music and live production division, the company offers a wide range of products and services, including the sale and rental of musical instruments and professional accessories (backline), a large selection of vinyl records and CDs, and a varied collection of artist merchandise: T-shirts, caps, posters, and other promotional items.

Launched in 2018, Bam&Co continues to evolve under the umbrella of La Boite à Musique. This division specializes in music production and live show development. In recent years, it has expanded its reach with the creation of Bam&Co Heavy, a sub-division entirely dedicated to the metal and punk scene, featuring bands such as Anonymus, B.A.R.F., Rope Skills, Tunguska Mammoth, Insurrection, Nova Spei, Reanimator, Vantablack Warship, Thrash la Reine and Dizzygoth.