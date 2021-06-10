Just For Laughs Escapes Cancun with Jim Jeffries, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser,

Today, Montreal-based comedy festival Just For Laughs unveiled the concept and lineup for their first-ever curated travel experience, Just For Laughs Escapes - Cancun, taking place November 3-7, 2021.

Collaborating with leading travel company Pollen Presents, Just For Laughs will be taking over Barcelo Maya Grand Resorts, creating a premier experience of top-tier comedic programming, featuring stand-up comedy, interactive events, bespoke activities, pool parties, club nights, all-inclusive amenities and more with fans from around the world. This new project welcomes fans to experience star-studded stand-up comedy and comedy podcasts in sunnier and more exotic destinations.

Lauded as the world's largest international comedy festival, Just For Laughs has brought the industry's most iconic names to Montreal for nearly 40 years. As a mecca for both emerging and established comedians alike, JFL's events have featured the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Hannah Gadsby, Sebastian Maniscalco, Russell Peters, John Mulaney, Bo Burnham, Jo Koy, Amy Schumer, and countless others.

Whether you're a comedy enthusiast or simply want to experience something outside of the norm, Just For Laughs Escapes - Cancun will pair one of the world's marquee travel destinations with a power house comedy lineup including star acts such as Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Steve-O, Nicole Byer, Jay Pharoah, Girls Gotta Eat, Donnell Rawlings, Ron Funches, Debra DiGiovanni, the Goddamn Comedy Jam and more! Programming includes solo/headlining shows, multi-comic shows, Q&As, podcast recordings, exclusive VIP events and more.

Travel packages include five-star luxury accommodations, full Just For Laughs hotel takeover, and gourmet food and drink, plus access to stand-up comedy sets, live podcast recordings, and late night events. Early bird packages start at $859 USD.

Pollen Presents also offers a COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee ensuring the event is 100% refundable if cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.

More information on travel packages and prices can be found on the Pollen Presents website - pollen.co.