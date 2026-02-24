YOASOBI To Make Canadian Performance Debut at OSHEAGA Festival

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

J-pop superstar duo YOASOBI are set to perform at OSHEAGA, a music festival held in Montreal, Canada, on July 31. The duo will make history as the first-ever J-Pop artist to perform at the festival, marking their live debut in Canada.

YOASOBI will join OSHEAGA’s lineup with Twenty One Pilots, Tate McRae and Lorde as headliners. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 27 at 10am ET. More info HERE.

This appearance follows their performances at international festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, as well as solo shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The duo has also played a headline show in London at OVO Arena Wembley, in addition to taking the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI'sfirst song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023, the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans, with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour, “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees.

Their hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart and amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.