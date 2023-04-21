Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Death Poetry Becomes A Political Act Of Healing Through Dance In LAUNDRY OF LEGENDS II, May 18â€“20

Vanessa Fortin Laundry of Legends II is part of a series of performances that begin with death poems.

Apr. 21, 2023 Â 

Vanessa Fortin Laundry of Legends II is part of a series of performances that begin with death poems. These particular texts become oracle making, death fuelled time-machines when they are transformed by dancing bodies. Death poems emerge when there is a gathering. They start in the body, and reassemble themselves within us in fragments.

Death poetry is a special kind of political healing; baroque, cruel, and cosmological. It does not produce hedonistic objects, gratuitous ornaments, but rather offers hospitality, companionship, by giving concrete indications on how to surrender, how to betray death, how to be playful with absence. Death poems tell us where to look - at the way children dance, or how corpses still retain invisible movements, or when bodies are crouching, shaking, bent in threatening postures.

Presented in English, Arabic, French, and Swedish, this dance work by Jassem Hindi is performed by Luna/">Justin de Luna, Clara Furey, and Simon Portigal, with poems by Etel Adnan, CA Conrad, and Aase Berg. www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/laundry-of-legends-ii

Co-produced by Grenland Friteater and MAI (MontrÃ©al, arts interculturels). BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES Jassem Hindi is an artist working in the field of performance, dance, visual and sound art. His work looks at the double bind of haunting and hospitality, in an effort to reveal slow (unseen and quiet) violence and slow revolutions. His last performances make use of the relation between performance and death poems, in immersive environments. Among others, he is recently in collaboration with Ligia Lewis, Ruairi Donovan, Barbara Raes, Keith Hennessy, Sina Seifee, Lara Kramer, Ofelia Ortega and Mia Habib. His work is shown internationally, and his collaborations have won numerous awards (Bessie Award, the Dublin Fringe Jury prize, PICA Portland Jury's choice). IN BRIEF


Laundry of Legends II

by Jassem Hindi

MAY 18-20
7:30 PM

60 minutes

MAI (MontrÃ©al, arts interculturels)
3680 Jeanne-Mance

BOX OFFICE
Regular â†’ $28 â€¢ Reduced â†’ $22 â€¢ Junior & Groups â†’ $16 â€¢ Accompanying person â†’ $0 â€¢ Passport 4/4 â†’ $68
www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en/boxoffice
514-982-3386




