Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group Celebrates A New Attendance Record! 

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil") is proud to announce that it has reached a new attendance record with close to 270,000 tickets sold for KOOZA, presented by Sun Life Global Investments, whose last performance is this Sunday in the Old Port of Montreal. After nearly 13 weeks and 115 performances, KOOZA will soon take its final bow in Montreal and then move to Gatineau, premiering on August 26.

This is a historical record for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and a pivotal moment in the story of the Canadian company's relaunch. The previous record was held by OVO, which wowed nearly 265,000 spectators in 2009 under the Big Top in Montreal. This new attendance record is a testament to the phenomenal demand recorded in recent weeks and is a clear proof of the strong emotional connection the entertainment giant has with its fans.

"The last few years have been difficult for the entertainment industry. To see KOOZA generate such enthusiasm is a moment we have all been really looking forward to", said Stephane Lefebvre, President and CEO Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Montreal has always been a special place for us and it was an honor to reconnect with the audience here this summer. More than ever, we feel that indescribable sense of pride for our artists and staff, who have worked tirelessly over the past year to make the relaunch of our shows a success! We feel incredibly blessed to always have the support of our fans year after year, and we would like to thank them wholeheartedly."

This new record would not have been achieved without the dedication of the artists and show teams to always go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable performances, day after day. The love and passion that fans around the world have shown Cirque du Soleil and the performing arts over the past few months is immeasurable and a clear indicator of the revival of the entertainment sector.