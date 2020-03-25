Centaur And BTW Cancel August Wilson's FENCES

Centaur Theatre Company and BTW have canceled their production of August Wilson's FENCES.

"In light of the current health crisis, I have had to make the heartbreaking decision to postpone Fences indefinitely. While I and Quincy Armorer (Black Theatre Workshop's Artistic Director) had hoped to delay the production for a month in order for both companies to end our respective seasons with this beautiful play, it is abundantly clear that the need for social distancing prevents that. I, and I'm sure all of you, take solace knowing that by doing this and continuing to abide by the mandated social distancing, we are supporting the most vulnerable in our community as well as the front line health care workers who are literally putting their lives on the line for us every day. I cannot say at this moment when we will be able to revive Fences but we are looking for the best way to do that in the future, as amorphous as that is right now."

- Eda Holmes, Centaur Theatre Artistic & Executive Director A reminder that all performances of MOB have been cancelled and all events scheduled for the remainder of our 2019/20 season have been postponed until further notice. If you have tickets to either of these shows, our skeleton box office staff will be in touch with you to extend a full credit towards your next ticket or subscription purchase. However, if you are able to donate your unused ticket(s), we will gratefully provide a tax receipt. It will take some time for us to contact all of the MOB and Fences tickets holders, so we ask your patience. We will get around to absolutely everyone. We will stay in touch with changes as they occur and our website and social media will be updated with news about all upcoming events as well. Thank you for your understanding. Please stay safe and healthy! The Centaur Team"





