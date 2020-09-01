Bloodshot Bill And Perfect Strangers To Close SHAZAMSERIES On Labour Day Weekend!

ShazamSeries draws to a close with one final hurrah on Labour Day Weekend!

After 5 safe and hugely successful outdoor live music events, with hundreds of attendees over several weeks, this summer's ShazamSeries draws to a close with one final hurrah on Labour Day Weekend!

The Rockabilly Soul Series Finale on September 5 is set to top all previous editions with a 250 in-person audience, 150 overnight visitors at the campground, the Oink&Moo food stand serving delicious fare sourced from neighbouring farms, and local home-brews from Coaticook's Pub Hop Station as well as other refreshments! The campgrounds open up with an even-earlier 1pm check-in, so that visitors can make the most of the long weekend and wrap up the summer with a fantastic countryside dose of live music on the enchanting ShazamFest site in the picturesque Eastern Townships!

During the COVID-affected summer, live happenings have been in pretty short supply BUT the organizers at ShazamFest-Quebec's quirkiest outdoor showcase of music and performing arts-have provided culture-thirsty crowds a twist on their beloved summer gathering (...safely, with thoroughly-washed hands, and at the requisite social distances of course!!)

While a number of organizations have gone online with digital editions, Shazam opened its country carnival gates to the main stage on July 25, kicking off a summer series that runs until September 5 featuring 12 live acts over 6 uniquely-themed weekly performances. Shows are streamed simultaneously online HERE

With various announcements by the Quebec government ultimately permitting public gatherings in crowds of up to 250 and allowing festivals to resume their activities, the ShazamSeries has come a long way since opening up in July to a minimal audience of 50. Weekly incremental increases in capacity saw 100 attendees at its second instalment, 120 at the third, and a crowd of 150 at the fourth and fifth events - which also saw the opening of the campsite, as well as the return of one of the festival's beloved food stands and of the bar.

"At the start of the season we had no idea that we'd be able to host any events at all this year. To go from that to a 6-show series, while jumping through extra hoops of bureaucracy and safety regulations, has been an incredible journey! The ecstatic reactions of stage-starved performers and concert-thirsty audiences in this strangest of summers, will live long in the memory of our community at large," noted Ziv Przytyk, ShazamFest Founder/Director. "We look forward to serving up one final slice of ShazamFest this summer - with our largest in-person audience yet, more overnight camp spots and a live musical maincourse by outstanding Montreal acts Bloodshot Bill and Perfect Strangers, to cap off the season with a long-lasting bang!"

PROGRAM

September 5 | Rockabilly Soul Series Finale

**Campsite opens at 1 p.m. EDT / Gates open at 6 p.m. EDT / Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT**

The newly socially-distanced setup at the ShazamFest main stage-with allocated safe dancing spaces!

In collaboration with the Estrie Public Health Department, all the necessary safety measures have been put in place including assigned socially-distanced seating & dance spots, traffic corridors, and hand-sanitizing stations - just don't forget to bring your masks! Precautions at the food stand and bar have also been implemented, but feel free to bring your own food and drink. Though tweaked for everyone's safety, this is still Shazam-so expect a micro-dose of your favourite vaudevillian carnival down in the valley come rain or shine!



ONLINE

• Livestream all 6 performances for free HERE•

• Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT •

ONSITE• $20 (July 25, Aug 8, Aug 15, Aug 22, Aug 29) / $25 (Sep 5) •• $25 (overnight camping per person) •• Free for Kids 12 and under (shows & camping) •• Campsite opens at 1 p.m. EDT •• Gates open at 6 p.m. EDT / Shows start at 7 p.m. EDT •• Tickets in advance only at www.shazamfest.com or (819) 580-4118 •• 2722 Way's Mills, Barnston West, QC, Canada J0B 1C0 •

