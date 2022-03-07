Young Theatre Makers Ensemble Returns to WYO PLAY

The WYO Theater Performing Arts & Education Center has announced auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, a program of WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY, launched in September 2020, is a series of extracurricular arts education programs that create safe and engaging environments for life-long learners to explore the theater arts.

Auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble (YTME) will be held Friday, March 18 at 4pm and Saturday March 19 at 10am in the Tandem Rehearsal Hall of the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center. Auditions for YTME are for any high-school-aged student interested in participating in the theater arts. Students only need to plan to attend one of the audition times, and there is no preparation or experience necessary.

Throughout April, ensemble members will meet on Saturday mornings to take part in a special Scene Study led by Sean Patrick Higgins. Then, the ensemble will conclude the Spring session with Saturday morning meetings in May dedicated to preparing for and looking ahead to the Summer Production.

The 2022 YTME Summer Production will be a one act play with great opportunities for students to build skills on stage and off. Rehearsals will begin in July and performances will take place in mid-August.

Students or families looking for more information about the Ensemble or information about auditions can reach out to Lead Teaching Artist for WYO PLAY Grace Cannon.

WYO PLAY is supported by James & Doreen McElvaney, Homer A & Mildred S Scott Family Foundation, Kim Cannon & Laura Lehan, The Seidler Foundation, the Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature and is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks & Cultural Resources.

In the last five years, the WYO facilities have expanded to provide more space for exploration of the performing arts and education. Looking into the future, the WYO sees itself as a driver of fostering the arts in the Sheridan community and the region. Therefore, the theater has launching a robust series of educational programs called WYO PLAY that will build upon the WYO's legacy as a center for arts entertainment and education in the surrounding community. In addition to honoring the past, the new educational programs will be a part of ushering in a bright future for Sheridan's creative economy and artistic life.