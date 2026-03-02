WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? To Play Ford Wyoming Center In August

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV series Whose Line Is It Anyway? will bring their live improv tour WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to the Ford Wyoming Center on August 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sinclair Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, by phone at 307-577-3030, or online.

The 90-minute show features improvisational comedy and songs based entirely on audience suggestions. Performers Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will recreate popular games from the television series alongside new material, with musical direction by Laura Hall. Audience participation is a central element of the performance.

Stiles is known for his television work on The Drew Carey Show and Two and a Half Men, while Proops has appeared in films including Star Wars: Episode I, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Brother Bear. Davis has appeared on HarmonQuest, Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show, and Improv-a-Ganza, and Murray is known for roles on Mad Men and Shameless, among numerous film and television credits.

All ages are welcome.