The Spicy Pickles Feat. Hannah Rodriguez To Perform At The WYO Theater

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The WYO Theater in Sheridan will host The Spicy Pickles featuring vocalist Hannah Rodriguez on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m.

The Spicy Pickles feat. Hannah Rodriguez is a Denver-based eight-piece band that was originally formed to perform for swing dancers. While the group still draws from classic big-band swing traditions, its sound has expanded to incorporate elements of funk, soul, and pop, focusing on groove-driven arrangements that connect with audiences across generations.

Inspired by artists such as Count Basie, Fats Waller, and James Brown, the band blends traditional jazz influences with contemporary rhythms. The ensemble includes musicians from Denver’s jazz and funk scenes and is known for its horn-driven arrangements and energetic stage presence. Vocalist Hannah Rodriguez joins the band to deliver lead vocals as part of the performance.

The Spicy Pickles have appeared at festivals and venues across the United States, including the Telluride Jazz Festival, the Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival, and the Redwood Coast Music Festival. Their original music has also appeared internationally in commercials and in the film THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Alicia Silverstone.

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for adults, $21 for seniors and military members, and $16 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com or through the WYO Theater box office.