WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club Will Present A NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

WYO PLAY will present a special one-night-only performance from the Middle School Drama Club, “A Night Under the Stars” from playwright Tracy Wells, on Friday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Bringing together young performers from Big Horn and Tongue River Middle Schools, this year's WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club production showcases the talents of 12 dedicated theater students in a heartfelt and humorous dramedy that celebrates connection, courage and community.

“A Night Under the Stars” tells the story of people seeking to escape the noise of everyday life and reconnect — with nature, one another and the resilient human spirit that carries us through life's challenges. Set beneath a wide-open sky, the play weaves together moments: the quest to craft the perfect s'more, the thrill of telling ghost stories around a crackling campfire and the tender difficulty of sharing hard truths.

Through laughter and reflection, the production reminds audiences that even when life feels complicated, we are stronger — and better — when we gather together.

The cast of young thespians includes Alma Gamblin, Sanibel Kerns, Alaina Schaefer, Elizabeth Peterson, Paisley Scott, Cassidy Warner, Tina Ross, Josephine Doney, Breklyn Curtis, Dreya Curtis and Sophia Sheffield.

“Night Under the Stars” is produced by special arrangement with Stage Partners.

The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club provides students with hands-on experience in performance, collaboration and storytelling, nurturing creativity and confidence both on stage and beyond. The program continues the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center's commitment to youth arts education and building the next generation of performers and arts supporters in Sheridan and the surrounding communities.

With just one performance scheduled, audiences are encouraged to secure tickets early. General admission tickets are just $8 per person and are available online or at the WYO Theater box office.

Join the Middle School Drama Club on March 6 for a memorable evening under the stars — no camping required.