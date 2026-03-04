Three Dog Night To Perform At Ford Wyoming Center In May

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pub Station will present THREE DOG NIGHT at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Sunday, May 3. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Sinclair Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, located at 1 Events Center Way.

Formed in 1968 by Danny Hutton, THREE DOG NIGHT became known for its combination of three lead vocalists performing in close three-part harmony backed by a full band. The group went on to achieve 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 singles, along with 12 RIAA-certified gold albums.

Working with producers Richie Podolor and Bill Cooper at American Recording, the band recorded songs written by emerging songwriters of the era, including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton. Their recordings and live performances helped establish a distinctive sound that led to widespread radio airplay and continued touring success.

Following the release of their debut album, THREE DOG NIGHT went on to sell more than 50 million records. Their catalog includes songs such as “One,” “Easy to Be Hard,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” and “Shambala.” The band also performed at two Super Bowls and toured extensively, helping popularize large-scale arena and stadium tours.

The original lineup included Hutton alongside Cory Wells and Chuck Negron as the trio of lead vocalists. The group initially worked under the name Redwood and briefly collaborated with Brian Wilson before signing with ABC Dunhill Records and adopting the name THREE DOG NIGHT, which references an Australian expression describing an especially cold night.

The band continues to tour, performing more than 80 shows each year. THREE DOG NIGHT is also preparing to release Enter, its first studio album in nearly four decades. The project reunites the group with producer Bill Cooper and features material written by Hutton and others. It was recorded at Canyon Hut Studios in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles.

