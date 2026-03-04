WYO Theater to Stage HARE AND TORTOISE This Spring

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center invites families to experience a joyful retelling of a timeless tale when “Hare and Tortoise” takes the stage Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m.

Brought to Sheridan by Tutti Frutti Productions, this enchanting adaptation of Aesop’s beloved fable is a lively, music-filled adventure perfect for children ages 3 and up — and for the grown-ups who love them.

Two unlikely friends — the excitable, energetic Hare and the wise, steady Tortoise — meet for the greatest race on earth. With the clock ticking and the finish line ahead, audiences will delight in discovering who will be crowned the quickest of all.

Bursting to life across the seasons — from sunny spring to playful summer and into the frosty sparkle of winter — this imaginative production blends humor, heart and unforgettable songs. Along the way, “Hare and Tortoise” gently explores themes of friendship, opposites, growing up and perseverance, reminding us that sometimes slow and steady really does win the race.

Tickets for the show cost $18 for adults, seniors and military members, $12 for students and $8 for children age 12 and younger.