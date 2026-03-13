JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT To Headline 2026 WYO Benefit Ball

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The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will host its 2026 Benefit Ball on March 21 at the Kalif Shrine Center in Sheridan. The event, titled “Big Band, Big Moves, Big Night: A Rockin’ Benefit for the WYO,” will feature live music by Jukebox Saturday Night, a tribute band celebrating the big band era.

The evening will highlight music associated with artists such as Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, and Tommy Dorsey, reflecting the sounds that defined American dance halls from the 1930s through the 1960s. Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage or classic attire in keeping with the event’s sock-hop theme.

The Benefit Ball will include live music and dancing, food and cocktails, and both silent and live auctions supporting the WYO’s arts and education programming. Auction items will include a private evening at The Brinton Museum with a customized tour, cocktails, and appetizers; a hand-carved leather notepad by Western artist Jim Jackson; four tickets to a Denver Broncos regular season game; a weekend staycation package with lodging and dining; and additional experiences such as catered dinners and massage packages.

Those unable to attend the Benefit Ball will have another opportunity to hear the band when Jukebox Saturday Night performs a concert at the WYO the following day.

Proceeds from the Benefit Ball will support the WYO’s mission to provide performing arts programming, cultural events, and educational opportunities for the Sheridan community. The 2026 event is sponsored by Georgia and Frank Boley, the William Emery Foundation, First Federal Bank & Trust, the Bernard Family Foundation, and the Limestone Family Foundation in honor of Georgia Boley.