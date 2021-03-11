Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Opens Up In-Person Tickets For BAND SYMPHONICA Concert

The WSO is opening the concert hall with a limited number of in person seats for its Saturday, March 13th concert.

Christopher Dragon will lead the WSO brass, wind and percussion through selections from Bach and Mozart, and then feature Friedrich Gulda's wild Cello Concerto, with his fusion of rock, jazz, and classical styles. Social distancing and masks will be required throughout the performance in the auditorium.

Livestream options will be available on Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm if you would like to enjoy the performance at home.a??

If you need assistance call the WSO Office at 307-266-1478.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.wyomingsymphony.org/upcomingconcert.