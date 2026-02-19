CINDERELLA to Be Presented in Billings as Part of World Ballet Company National Tour

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World Ballet Company will bring Cinderella to Billings, MT as part of its 2025–2026 national tour. Performances are scheduled for March 12 and March 13, 2026, at Alberta Bair Theater.

The tour will travel to more than 130 cities across the United States. The production presents a contemporary staging of the classic fairytale, combining traditional ballet technique with theatrical elements and visual design.

Choreographed by Marina Kesler, the ballet features a cast of 40 professional dancers representing ten countries. The production includes more than 150 hand-sewn costumes and detailed scenic design. Kesler said the goal was to create a cinematic feeling on stage in which movement and gesture clearly communicate the story.

The performance is designed for audiences of all ages and aims to introduce new viewers to ballet. According to company surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company audiences are first-time ballet attendees.

Ticket Information

CINDERELLA will be performed March 12 and March 13, 2026, at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT. For tickets and additional information, visit worldballetcompany.com/billings1.