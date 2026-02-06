Missoula Children’s Theatre Will Stage THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s Community Series presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on stage March 5*-15, 2026 bringing together an exciting rock & roll score, high-energy dance numbers, and the intriguing story of Percy Jackson, a contemporary teenager who happens to be the half-blood son of the Greek god Poseidon. Percy is on a modern-day odyssey to find the stolen lightning bolt of the mighty Zeus to avoid a war between the Gods, battling mythical monsters, angry gods and even awkward, yet well-intentioned friends.

This musical has drama (Hades’ dark underworld), comedy (Poseidon’s costume? Beachwear) and is adapted from Rick Riordan’s 2005 best-selling fantasy novel. The readers at that time who devoured the book were in middle school; now as grown-up, rent-paying adults they still love Percy and have a chance to share that nostalgia with their own kids, with groups of friends or on a date night! This musical is part of MCT’s Community Series, rated PG and recommended for at least middle-school age and older. The Disney+ series, a Broadway run and the novels continue to collect new Percy Jackson fans of all ages around the world. The UK Tour boasts that “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the perfect adventure for gods and mortals alike.”

Director Joseph Martinez and Assistant Director Emily Morrison bring a wealth of experience to this show. Music Director Kelsey Seals and Choreographer Mica Clarkson add their talents to create an extra spark to the project. Martinez said the onstage combat scenes are more choreography and dance, rather than fighting for the sake of conflict. The music has hip-hop, rock and Broadway-style vocals that are perfect for the talents of the cast of 30 focused and committed actors, as young as 16. Seamus Cellan (Percy Jackson) and McKenna Raup (Annabeth) are regulars with MCT, but excited to make their debut as featured leads in this production.

Sponsors for this show are Mighty Dog Roofing and J & M Electric. Tickets are available at MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 or Noon-5PM at MCT. *Thursday, March 5th is Premiere Night with special offerings and pricing.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is committed to providing an enjoyable, entertaining and respectful environment for everyone who wishes to participate, at auditions and performances—onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience. We strive for artistic excellence when casting the shows with actors who are best suited to perform the available roles. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.