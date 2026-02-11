Missoula Children’s Theatre to Host Patron Trip to New York City Featuring JUST IN TIME and DEATH BECOMES HER

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Missoula Children’s Theatre will host a four-day patron trip to New York City this spring, led by Artistic Director Joseph Martinez. The group excursion will include guided visits to major Manhattan landmarks and tickets to two Broadway productions.

The itinerary will feature stops at Central Park, the New York Stock Exchange, and the World Trade Center site, along with walking tours of Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square. Participants will also receive time to explore independently and will be provided with subway cards as part of the package.

The trip will include tickets to JUST IN TIME, starring Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin. The musical traces Darin’s rise from teen idol to international performer and features songs including “Mack the Knife,” “Beyond the Sea,” and “Dream Lover.” Recommended for ages 10 and older.

Participants will also attend DEATH BECOMES HER, the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of the 1992 film. The production is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The patron trip is coordinated by Global Travel Alliance. The all-inclusive package is priced at $3,190 per person and includes round-trip airfare from Missoula, double-occupancy hotel accommodations, tickets to both Broadway shows, subway passes, and additional amenities. A land-only option is available at a discounted rate of $797 less per person. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Payment in full is due by March 1. Additional details and registration information are available through Missoula Children’s Theatre.