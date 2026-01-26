Vitamin String Quartet to Perform Pop Classics at WYO Theater

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vitamin String Quartet will make you forget everything you thought you knew about string quartets when they take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., turning pop hits into symphonic adventures.

VSQ bridges classical finesse with the pulse of today’s biggest artists. From Billie Eilish to BTS, Taylor Swift to Daft Punk, VSQ’s electrifying covers have earned them more than two billion streams and praise from The New York Times, BuzzFeed and Nerdist.

You’ve heard them on Netflix's “Bridgerton,” HBO's “Westworld” and ABC's “Modern Family” — now you have the chance to experience their spellbinding sound live at the WYO. Since the project’s start in 1999, VSQ has helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music.

Based in Los Angeles, VSQ features a rotating cast of musicians and producers and frequently collaborates with animators, creators and like-minded artists. Among the performers is Wynton Grant, who took his first violin lesson in elementary school in Sheridan, Wyoming, before attending the Lynn Conservatory and Yale School of Music and going on to perform on the soundtracks of “Oppenheimer,” “Avatar II: The Way of Water,” “Inside Out 2,” Disney’s “Mulan” (2020), “The Lion King” (2019), “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Simpsons” and many others.

Their vast and eclectic catalogue guarantees you’ll find something you love, so get your tickets today. Tickets for the show cost $42 for adults, $38 for seniors and military and $28 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online, or by phone at 307-672-9084.