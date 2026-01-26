Lindsey Stirling Brings DUALITY UNTAMED Summer Tour 2026 To Casper

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lindsey Stirling brings her DUALITY UNTAMED SUMMER TOUR 2026 to Casper, Wyoming, with a stop at Ford Wyoming Center on August 7, 2026. The performance is part of a 32-date North American tour launching July 7 in Richmond, Virginia, with PVRIS appearing as special guest.

The tour supports Stirling’s most recent studio album DUALITY and continues her large-scale live production that combines violin performance with choreography and aerial elements. Across her career, Stirling has charted on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums, Classical Albums, and the Billboard 200, and has become one of the few instrumental artists of the past decade to achieve mainstream radio success.

DUALITY features collaborations with artists including Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth, and explores themes of intuition and identity. Music from the album has also appeared in high-profile settings, including Olympic floor routines.

Tickets for the Casper performance will be available through presale beginning Tuesday, January 27, with the public on-sale starting Friday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Additional ticketing and VIP information is available.