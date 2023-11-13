Three Nonprofits Outline Creative Aging Programs

The programs are designed to provide arts education and social engagement opportunities for Wyoming’s older adults.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists Photo 3 Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks! Photo 4 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks!

Three Nonprofits Outline Creative Aging Programs

 WYO PLAY, The Hub on Smith and Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will each provide Creative Aging programming in the coming months.

In October, the Wyoming Arts Council announced the recipients of the Creative Aging Project grant. The programs are designed to provide arts education and social engagement opportunities for Wyoming’s older adults.

A total of $125,000 was distributed to 20 nonprofits to develop a total of 50 eight-week programs. In Sheridan County, The Hub on Smith and the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library received $10,000 apiece. The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center received $7,500.

The Hub on Smith will provide four, eight-week choir and band programs, each with a culminating performance from participating seniors. The first round of classes will begin in January, with another set to begin in March.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library intends to use its funding to purchase supplies for participants, any materials needed to run the class such as objects to draw, fees for a portraiture model and to pay our teaching artist.. This fall, the library will offer workshops in drawing and watercolors. In the spring, workshops will focus on portraiture and mixed media arts.

“These classes are very important for our seniors,” said Denise Gillenwater, programming coordinator at the library. “Our society has stigmatized aging and minimized the worth of older adults. When those 60 or better participate in a Creative Aging class they are given more than just an opportunity to draw, paint or dance. They are socializing while they are developing skills, which in turn builds self-worth and a sense of purpose.”

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s WYO PLAY will utilize funding to partner with The Hub on Smith and provide three spring classes — dance, poetry and theater direction.

 In addition, WYO PLAY will support The Hub’s fall melodrama put on by the Young at Heat Players. The show, “The Shame of Tombstone,” will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at The Hub.  

For additional information about the Creative Aging programs in Sheridan County, contact the respective nonprofits.



RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks! Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In Less Than 3 Weeks!

Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jesus Christ Superstar in less than 3 weeks on Wednesday, November 29, at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are selling quickly so make sure to get them soon!

2
Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists Photo
Ucross Gala Unites Houston Arts, Energy Leaders In Support Of Artists

Ucross celebrated its 40th anniversary as an artist residency program at The Revaire in Houston, Texas, on November 2 with a gala and benefit that brought together the city's arts and energy leaders. The evening, which included a performance by the Alley Theatre's Susan Koozin and an awards ceremony honoring Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott D. Sheffield, raised more than $800,000 for the nonprofit organization.

3
Alberta Bair Theater to Welcome John Pizzarelli Trio Next Weekend Photo
Alberta Bair Theater to Welcome John Pizzarelli Trio Next Weekend

John Pizzarelli Trio: Stage & Screen comes to ABT in just one week! Don't miss this incredible performance featuring jazz interpretations of beloved songs from stage and screen.

4
WYO Theater To Host Warren Millers 74th Film, ALL TIME Photo
WYO Theater To Host Warren Miller's 74th Film, ALL TIME

Join the WYO and Antelope Butte Foundation when they kick-off the winter season with Warren Miller's 74th film, “ALL TIME,” Saturday Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
Staged Reading of Staged Reading of "Can't Drink Salt Water"
Montana Repertory Theatre (11/19-11/19)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You