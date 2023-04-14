Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild​​​​​​​ Present NOISES OFF

Noises Off features a local cast slinging sardines, swinging axes and getting mixed up 3 hilarious acts of mad-cap mayhem.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild​​​​​​​ Present NOISES OFF

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild are excited to present the annual WYO/CTG Co-Production with the production of Noises Off opening May 12. Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn, Noises Off has been called "the funniest farce ever written" and features a local cast slinging sardines, swinging axes and getting mixed up 3 hilarious acts of mad-cap mayhem.

Noises Off follows the cast members of the farce Nothing On whose Opening Night performance is just hours away, and as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn't be going any worse. With lines being forgotten, love triangles unraveling and sardines flying everywhere, it's complete pandemonium... and we haven't even reached intermission! Can the cast pull their act together on the stage even if they can't behind the scenes?

Brace yourself for gut-busting chaos with this rip-roaring comedy May 12-14 and 19-21 at the WYO Theater.

Noises Off is produced in partnership with the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild and is sponsored by Arete Design Group with additional support from Gene & Kandi Davis, Ken & Patty Richardson and SupR SavR Magazine.

RATED R FOR (occasional) STRONG LANGUAGE




Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November Photo
Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November
Styx will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper as part of their 2023 World Tour on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.
Alpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of Directors Photo
Alpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of Directors
These appointments increase the Board of Directors to 14 and bring a wealth of diverse experiences and skills that will assist ATP in expansion goals and initiatives to continue to bring world class entertainment and education to the region.
Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This Summer Photo
Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This Summer
After 14 years as the beloved chef of Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in Wyoming, Cindy Brooks has announced her retirement, effective this summer. 
 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM This Month Photo
 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month
 WYO PLAY is collaborating with Sheridan Junior High School (SJHS) on Ye Olde Bronc Players’ inaugural production of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ Performances are open to the public free-of-charge and will take place in the Early Building Auditorium at SJHS on April 13 and 14 at 7pm. 

More Hot Stories For You


Styx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in NovemberStyx Comes to the Ford Wyoming Center in November
April 14, 2023

Styx will be coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper as part of their 2023 World Tour on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.
Alpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of DirectorsAlpine Theatre Project Welcomes A New And Expanded Board Of Directors
April 12, 2023

These appointments increase the Board of Directors to 14 and bring a wealth of diverse experiences and skills that will assist ATP in expansion goals and initiatives to continue to bring world class entertainment and education to the region.
Ucross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This SummerUcross Chef Cindy Brooks Will Retire This Summer
April 6, 2023

After 14 years as the beloved chef of Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in Wyoming, Cindy Brooks has announced her retirement, effective this summer. 
 WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month WYO PLAY and Sheridan Junior High School Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM This Month
April 6, 2023

 WYO PLAY is collaborating with Sheridan Junior High School (SJHS) on Ye Olde Bronc Players’ inaugural production of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ Performances are open to the public free-of-charge and will take place in the Early Building Auditorium at SJHS on April 13 and 14 at 7pm. 
Australia-Based Performer Ngaiire Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Month!Australia-Based Performer Ngaiire Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This Month!
March 31, 2023

Join us on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of multi-genre, transformational music by Papua New Guinea native and Australian-based performer Ngaiire.
share