The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild​​​​​​​ Present NOISES OFF

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Civic Theatre Guild are excited to present the annual WYO/CTG Co-Production with the production of Noises Off opening May 12. Directed by Dan Cole and written by Michael Frayn, Noises Off has been called "the funniest farce ever written" and features a local cast slinging sardines, swinging axes and getting mixed up 3 hilarious acts of mad-cap mayhem.

Noises Off follows the cast members of the farce Nothing On whose Opening Night performance is just hours away, and as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn't be going any worse. With lines being forgotten, love triangles unraveling and sardines flying everywhere, it's complete pandemonium... and we haven't even reached intermission! Can the cast pull their act together on the stage even if they can't behind the scenes?

Brace yourself for gut-busting chaos with this rip-roaring comedy May 12-14 and 19-21 at the WYO Theater.

Noises Off is produced in partnership with the WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild and is sponsored by Arete Design Group with additional support from Gene & Kandi Davis, Ken & Patty Richardson and SupR SavR Magazine.

RATED R FOR (occasional) STRONG LANGUAGE