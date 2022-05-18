THE IRON GIANT to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The 1999 animated, sci-fi adventure THE IRON GIANT screens at The Ellen Theatre, Sunday, June 26 at 3 PM.

Set during the Cold War, the film centers on a young boy who befriends a giant alien robot and attempts to prevent the U.S. military from finding and destroying the Giant. The film stars the voices of Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, and Harry Connick Jr.

Reserved seating is only $5.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 2:00 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.