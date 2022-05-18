O BROTHER WHERE ART THOU? to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The Coen Brothers' critically acclaimed film O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? screens at The Ellen, Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 PM.

Loosely based on Homer's epic poem The Odyssey, this musical comedy follows three escaped convicts as they embark on a journey full of awesome experiences and colorful characters.

Hailed for its rich use of period folk music, O Brother is the only motion picture to receive a Grammy Award for "Best Album of The Year" (2002).

Starring George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, and John Goodman.

Reserved seating is only $8.00. Wine, beer, and other concessions are available in the lobby starting at 6:30 PM and may be brought into the theatre. Purchase tickets online at TheEllenTheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.