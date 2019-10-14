National Dance Company of Siberia Brings Dance Tradition to the WYO

The WYO presents the thrilling and majestic National Dance Company of Siberia Tuesday November 5 at 7:30pm. Performing traditional Siberian dances with dash and vigor and adorned in classic and colorful Siberian dress this is one spectacle you won't want to miss. The 50-person company takes the audience from the foot hills of the Sayan Mountains to the icy Kara Sea to the mighty Yenisey River with such popular dances as "My Siberia", "Krasnoyarsk Merry Tunes", "Cossack's Dance", "Down the Street", "By the Well", "Men's Dance" and "Siberian Fun". With their rapid cascade of cheerfulness, merriment and humor you'll revel in the rich imagination of the movement and mastery of the dancers.

Since its foundation, the Company has been warmly welcomed by the fishermen of Kamchatka and the Baltic republics, by the loggers of the North and Trans-Carpathia, by the oil workers of Tyumen, Bashkiria and Azerbaijan, by the miners of Kuzbass and Donetsk, by the farmers of the Ukraine and Siberia and by the Builders of бюл (the Baikal - Amur Railway). The National Dance Company of Siberia has visited more the 60 countries and has won enthusiastic applause from audiences in Mongolia, the DPRK, Viet Nam, Laos, Algeria, Syria, Tunisia, Yugoslavia, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, France, countries of Latin America, the USA, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Japan, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Australia, New Zealand and more.

"The performances of the Dance Company of Siberia are invariably a great success..... Everybody dances in his soul if you will, in his imagination." Bring your imagination and soul to the WYO November 5 for the National Dance Company of Siberia.

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





