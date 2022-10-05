Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Montana's Own Modern Rock Orchestra Returns To Billings, Bozeman, Adds Missoula

This year's MRO Fall Tour includes a show at 7PM, Saturday Oct. 29th 2022 at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Guitar One Records recording and touring artist Grant Ferguson returns with the Modern Rock Orchestra (MRO) which premiered to sold-out Montana venues in 2021. This year's MRO Fall Tour includes a show at 7PM, Saturday Oct. 29th 2022 at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman.

Ferguson, based in Red Lodge, has built a loyal following with his original instrumental rock music, and has been compared to guitarists Jeff Beck and Joe Satriani, who paved the way for the instrumental rock genre. His recently released 6th studio album - "Windswept Isle" - is currently #1 on the Roots Music Report Progressive Rock Chart.

Adding orchestral arrangements and a full string section of prominent local symphony players to a live rock band has created a modern, yet deeply traditional, soul-stirring sound that is attracting larger audiences of all ages.

"The idea of playing rock music with an orchestra isn't new, but our music certainly is," says Ferguson. "So much orchestral rock features classic rock music which, while amazing, is essentially 40 or 50 year old music! With MRO, we've merged genres in way that is fresh and captivating for audiences, regardless of their musical tastes."

For tickets to Modern Rock Orchestra: online at theellentheatre.com or by calling 406-585-5885.





