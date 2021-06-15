Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Return to Sheridan

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced the return of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presenting the free performance of Shakespeare's Cymbeline at the Kendrick Park Bandshell July 9 at 6:30pm.

Cymbeline tells the story of a British king and his three children, presented as though they are in a fairy tale. The secret marriage of Cymbeline's daughter, Imogen, triggers much of the action, which includes villainous slander, homicidal jealousy, cross-gender disguise, a deathlike trance, and the appearance of Jupiter in a vision.

Touring for its 49th year, the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks company will travel nearly 7,000 miles putting on productions throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. To learn more about the upcoming Montana Shakespeare in the Parks season, please visit: shakespeareintheparks.org.