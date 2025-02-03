MISERY Comes to the WYO This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Civic Theatre Guild will present “Misery” as this year’s co-production, which opens Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Additional shows will be offered Feb. 14-15 and Feb. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

“Misery,” based on Stephen King’s chilling novel, follows best-selling romance novelist Paul Sheldon who survives a brutal car crash — only to be "rescued" by his number one fan, Annie Wilkes. But when she reads his latest book and discovers her beloved Misery Chastain has met an untimely end, Annie’s devotion takes a dark and deadly turn. Now, Paul must write for his life — literally.

“Stephen King fans will love to see how this work has been interpreted for stage performance,” Director Aaron Odom said. “Suspense and horror fans will be pleasantly surprised to see just how well we've been able to create an ambience of foreboding; where we know something terrifying might be right around the corner.”

JJ Reign appears as the captive novelist Paul Sheldon and Jennifer Smith as the dangerously obsessed Annie Wilkes. David Britton is the Sheriff Buster, who may be Paul's only hope.

“You'll like this show if you like to see excellent actors doing extraordinary scene work,” Odom said. “This play is being presented in a thrust-stage setting, in which the audience surrounds the action of the play on three sides. It's a really immersive style that is not done all that often here.”

“Misery” is rated R for violence, gore, gunshots and strong language. Students 16 and younger should be accompanied by an adult.

