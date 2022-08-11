MCT Announces Update to Performing Arts Camp Schedule

PAC is BACK with FOUR performances this Friday and Saturday. The Missoula Children's Theatre's Performing Arts Camp (PAC) celebrates Broadway in an hour-long revue titled Raise Your Voice. This high energy production is directed by Joseph Martinez and Heather Adams, and features musicals such as Guys and Dolls, Oliver!, Godspell, Mary Poppins and Singin' in the Rain.

Thursday, August 11th at 7:30pm has been CANCELLED, but there are still FOUR chances to see this energetic and heart-warming show, featuring more than 40 high school campers from across the country. The performances are FRIDAY, August 12 at 5:30 and 7:30pm and Saturday, August 13 at 5:30 and 7:30pm.

Tickets are available at www.MCTinc.org, on the phone at (406) 728-7529 (PLAY) or at the MCT Box Office from Noon to 5pm, Monday-Friday and one hour before show time. All tickets are just $20, and seating is reserved in MCT's air-conditioned theatre.

Music Theatre International's Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and sponsored by Park Side Credit Union and Payne West Insurance.