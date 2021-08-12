INVENTIONS Will Be Performed by Missoula Children's Theatre This Month

Fresh off six, exciting weeklong day camps, MCT is closing out the 2021 summer of fun with one more day camp called Inventions. The camp takes place August 16-20 for students grades 4-12 with two live performances on Friday, August 20th. Inventions is limited to 50 campers, and registration is open until 5:00PM on Friday, August 13th. Visit www.MCTinc.org to learn more.

Featuring some original music and local talent, this fast-paced, 30-minute performance, will provide an entertaining way to learn some truly fun facts about everyday inventions.

Where would we be without the ingenuity and hard work of inventors throughout the world? This musical revue features an impressive list of inventors and their inventions from the steamboat to the emoji. Join us as we learn who invented elevators and windshield wipers as well as chewing gum and ice cream cones. Who invented the hamburger? Well, your guess is as good as ours! As you use everyday objects and complex technology, you'll ask yourself "who thought of that"?

The Missoula Children's Theatre is happy to invite the audience to our air-conditioned theatre in the MCT Center for the Performing Arts for two live performances at 4:00PM and 6:00PM on Friday, August 20th. Streaming from home remains an option for those not available to attend or may not yet be comfortable attending live performances.

MCT Center for the Performing Arts MASK protocol: as we head into the fall with variants on the rise, MCT requires masks for all people ages 5 and older to be worn properly over the nose and mouth at all times for when inside the building.

**Tickets for the in-person shows and the pre-sale of streaming tickets are on sale NOW at www.MCTinc.org for $10/adult and $5/child and seniors. Inventions is sponsored by Headwaters Foundation, Langel & Associates, PC and Children's Dentistry of the Rockies.