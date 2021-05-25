FROZEN JR. Announced at WYO Theater

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center, in collaboration with Tandem Productions, presents Frozen Jr. Wednesday June 16 thru Saturday June 19 at 7pm.

A component of WYO PLAY, the recently launched educational initiative from the WYO Theater, Frozen Jr. features a cast of 57 talented local students between the ages of 8 and 16 and is directed by Grace Cannon and Stephanie Zukowski.

Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical Frozen, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Frozen Jr. is sponsored by the Homer A. & Mildred S. Scott Family Foundation. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com.