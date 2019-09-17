ERIC FUNK â€“ WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS Announced At The Ellen Theatre

To celebrate The Ellen's 100th anniversary, the theatre presents ERIC FUNK - WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS.

Featuring world-class composer Eric Funk, over 40 regional musicians perform some of The Beatles' greatest hits, including "Hey, Jude", "Let it Be", "Norwegian Wood", "Eleanor Rigby", "Yesterday", and many more. A few of the local musicians on tap include Jeni Fleming, Craig Hall, Stefan Stern, Adam Greenberg, and Julia Cory among others. All of the musicians are donating their time and talents for this fundraiser, with 100% of ticket sales going to the theatre.

Eric Funk - With a Little Help from My Friends takes place Saturday, October 5 at 3 PM. Tickets are $44.50 for adults, $37.50 for MSU students, and are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





