Clay Aiken to Host WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! in Billings

American Idol standout Clay Aiken will host Wheel of Fortune Live! at its stop in Billings at Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 22, while on its North American Tour.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, recently announced Mark L. Walberg - longtime host of PBS' Antique Roadshow - and American Idol standout Clay Aiken have joined the production as rotating show hosts on the upcoming 60+ date tour. Alongside Walberg and Aiken, actress Kalpana Pot joins the show as the touring co-host, and LA Dodgers stadium host and long-time radio personality Dave Styles joins the cast as the show announcer.

In a press release, Aiken stated, "My career has taken me some amazing places, but being able to host a touring version of 'Wheel of Fortune' is definitely a highlight for me. I'm truly looking forward to watching people enjoy this iconic game show up close!"

Clay Aiken most recently starred on Broadway, alongside Ruben Studdard, in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at the Imperial Theater. The New York Times called the production "A Christmas Miracle." This came 10 years after Clay's critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's Spamalot.

On the heels of Idol, he became the first artist in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His subsequent album, Measure Of A Man, also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist . His 2004 holiday release, Merry Christmas With Love, set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history.

He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers.

Additional TV appearances include: 30 Rock, The Office, Scrubs, Days Of Our Lives, and Law & Order: SVU. Additional 2nd place finishes include: The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014. Beyond all of his successes (and near successes) his proudest accomplishment remains his son, Parker.

Tickets start at $32 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Labor Day-Memorial Day), at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.