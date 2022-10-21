Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ABT Presents Day of the Dead Performance

The event is on November 2.

Oct. 21, 2022  
Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Mexican American border band Jarabe Mexicano is back on the road with their blended songbook of Mexican Folk music, Rock & Roll, Norteño/Tex-Mex, Latin Rock, and Reggae-Cumbia. Performing on stringed folk instruments accompanied by lively percussion, the band's down-to-earth charm and harmonized vocals in Spanish and English have gained them acclaim from audiences across the country. Vilar Performing Arts Center raved that "Jarabe Mexicano was thought provoking, heartfelt, and engaging... a season highlight that brought the community together in a way that we've never witnessed before."

Lauded as cultural ambassadors by the Mexican Consulate in the United States, Jarabe believes every performance is an opportunity to create a deeper and more inclusive sense of community. Their programming for audiences of all age's features music and personal stories that highlight what it's like to grow up along the US-Mexico border. From romantic ballads fit for a loving serenade to exuberant dance music that will bring people out of their seats, this border fiesta will be one to remember!

As part of ABT's Founding Directors Outstanding Performances Series, Jarabe Mexicano: Dia de los Muertos is also sponsored by The Billings Gazette.

Tickets, $32, $22, $12 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





