307 FEST Announced At The Casper Events Center

The event will feature a beer garden, a sidewalk chalk contest, and a cornhole tournament.

In an effort to continue to provide events for our community, Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center is pleased to present the 307 FEST - a Food Truck Rally and WYO Vendor Showcase on our grounds on Wednesday, August 26th starting at 4:00 pm.

Admission to the event is free to the public. Additionally, there will be live music, beer garden, a sidewalk chalk contest, and a cornhole tournament. All of these activities will be done with social distancing and the safety of our staff, vendors, and patrons in mind.

The KID'S SIDEWALK CHALK CONTEST will be held on the plaza outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. More details to be announced about the contest as details are finalized.

The Cornhole Tournament will be held in the ADA Parking Lot at the front of the building in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. There will be a $10 per team registration fee. Team registration will be from 4-6 pm and the tournament will begin at 6 pm. Prizes, times and other details will be announced as they become finalized.

Live music will be hosted on the hill overlooking parking Lot #3 in front of the SinclairTix Box Office. Entertainment will include Chad Lore, Zack Schommer, Kaspen Haley and Mastermind of Monkey.

In order to comply with sponsorship obligations and ensure responsible alcohol consumption, the Casper Events Center Food and Beverage Department will oversee the sale of most beverages, including all alcoholic beverages. Cash and Credit Cards will both be accepted.

Our intent is to showcase a variety of tasty food trucks and feature WYO vendors. We're now accepting vendors. Space is $50 per vendor. Vendors must be self-contained. Tables and chairs may be rented from the venue if you're unable to provide your own supplies. Tents are welcome, just plan to bring weight to keep them down as you will not be able to hammer them into the ground. Please call Kendra at 307.235.8456 for more vendor information.

Parking and gate admission are free. Parking will be available through Gate #1 and in Lots 1, 2, 4 and 6. For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit www.caspereventscenter.com.

Shows View More Montana Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You