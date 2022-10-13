Youth Theatre Opens 2022-23 Season at The NorShor With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Duluth Playhouse will launch its 2022-23 Youth Theatre season with the joyous, high energy Broadway musical, The SpongeBob Musical. Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, this hilarious show is the first Youth Theatre production at the NorShor Theatre.

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young theatre artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the magic of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on this beloved and newly restored stage.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical based on the wacky animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. As SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face unexpected chaos in their under sea world, the most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. With his friends Patrick Star and Sandy by his side, SpongeBob is out to save the day while proving that he isn't just a simple sponge.

To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Box Office Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. The season is rich with Duluth Playhouse's 2022-2023 shows: Underground has a Halloween favorite The Rocky Horror Picture Show, October 27 - 30, Main Stage is preparing for Duluth's holiday tradition Little Women, the Musical, December 2 - 18, 2022 at the NorShor. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org