Yellow Tree Theatre to postpone production of Sherwood

Dear Friends,

As you have heard by now, Governor Tim Waltz has issued new guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by restricting public gatherings. As a result, we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone our spring production of Sherwood | The Adventures of Robin Hood. We strongly support all measures to protect the health of our patrons, artists, and staff. The safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. However, the loss of ticket sales from Sherwood will be severe.

We understand that this pandemic is affecting all of our lives in very significant ways. Yellow Tree's very mission depends on gathering together in a room to experience authentic community and to celebrate the complexities of the human spirit. Thank you in advance for standing with us in any way you can during this time, to ensure Yellow Tree will be here with doors open wide once again.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the now post-poned performances of SHERWOOD. Transferring your ticket to a donation supports Yellow Tree Theatre during these uncertain times and we appreciate your consideration.

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Credit your ticket value towards a future Yellow Tree performance

Send your contact information to our Patron Services Office to discuss options

To expedite your request, please complete the form by clicking the button below to help us best accommodate your needs.

Ticket Form

Over the past 12 years, we have been amazed by the generosity and support of this community. We are confident that together we will overcome this uncertain and difficult time. We believe that theater is a powerful connective force-one that strengthens our bonds to one another. We wish you all health and safety during the coming weeks and months, and will hold fast to the hope that we will all gather together at Yellow Tree Theatre very soon.

With love,

i??Jason & Jessica Peterson

Founders, Yellow Tree Theatre





