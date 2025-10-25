World Premiere of ROLLICKING! A WINTER CARNIVAL MUSICAL to Open November 22

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are in full swing for Rollicking! A Winter Carnival Musical and the room is overflowing with mythical figures, magical history, and a snowy journey into the heart of Minnesota’s icy imagination. This world premiere musical opens at the History Theatre on November 22, and runs through December 21.

A gust of icy wind changes everything! Follow St. Paul architect Clarence “Cap” Wigington and his wife Viola as their Winter Carnival ice palace design plunges them into the magical realm of King Boreas. They’ll encounter iconic Minnesota figures, from bygone poets to racing legends, all woven into the vibrant tapestry of the Carnival’s myth and history. Discover the strange, wonderful heart of a tradition built on resilience, imagination, and the enduring spirit of our snowy state.

The cast includes Tara Borman as Klondike Kate, Benjamin Dutcher as Lord High Chamberlain/J.H. Hanson, Erin Nicole Farsté as Viola Wigington, Roland Hawkins II as Cap Wigington, and Randy Schmeling as Vulcanus/Louis Hill. The ensemble includes Elena Glass, Annika Isbell, Jon Michael Stiff, and Adrienne Zimiga-January.

Understudies are Serena Brook, Kevin Brown, Jr., Charli Fool Bear, Adair Gilliam, Jen Maren, Joshua Row, and Jon Michael Stiff.

The musicians Kyle Simons Baker, Jarod Bendele, and Jennessa Iverson.

The creative team includes Keith Hovis (music and co-lyrics), Rachel Teagle (book and co-lyrics), Laura Leffler (director), Isabella Dawis (music director), Joey Miller (choreographer), Jason Hansen (music arranger), Jess Yates (assistant director), Eli Sherlock (scenic designer), Bryce Turgeon (Costume Designer), C Andrew Mayer (sound designer), Marcus F. Dillard (lighting designer), Rebecca Jo Malmstrom (properties and puppet designer), JP Haller (assistant properties and puppet designer), Leslie Ritenour (video designer), Annie Enneking (intimacy and fight choreographer), Alayna Jacqueline (dramaturg), Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha (Dakota/German descent) (Dakota cultural consultant), Jon Michael Stiff (dance captain), Jaya Robillard (stage manager), and Samantha Smith (assistant stage manager).