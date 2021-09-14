WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Begins September 30 At The Guthrie

The Guthrie Theater is the first stop on the national tour of Heidi Schreck's critically acclaimed memoir play What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler and starring Broadway, film and TV actor Cassie Beck (Amazon Prime Video's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," The Humans on Broadway).

Performances run September 30, 2021, to October 24, 2021, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the U.S. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. The New York Times hailed it as "not just the best play to open on Broadway, but also the most important." Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me was extended twice for a total run of 24 weeks. What the Constitution Means to Me officially opened March 31, 2019, after beginning preview performances March 14 and played its final Broadway performance on August 24, 2019. Following Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me played a record-breaking run at the Eisenhower Theater at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as two engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago before halting performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Guthrie: Clybourne Park, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Broadway: Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Guthrie: Appomattox, Major Barbara; Broadway: Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed) and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Guthrie: Noura; Waterwell: Hamlet).

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. The national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.



