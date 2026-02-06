Video: Watch Highlights from GO, DOG. GO! at Children’s Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is now presenting Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!, a bilingual musical adaptation of P.D. Eastman’s beloved children’s book Go, Dog, Go! Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! will run through February 22, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

dapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! features music composed by Michael Koerner, arrangements by Robertson Witmer, and Spanish translations by Ana Maria Campoy. The lyrics for “Do You Like My Hat?” are by Michael Koerner. CTC’s production of Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! is directed by Juliette Carrillo, with choreography by Erin Leigh Crites and music direction by Victor Zupanc.

“At Children’s Theatre Company, we believe theatre should be a place where every child sees themselves — in the language they speak, the laughter they share, and the stories that ignite their imagination,” said Rick Dildine, CTC Artistic Director. “Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! celebrates that belief with pure joy — reminding us that play, connection, and understanding are universal.”

“P.D. Eastman’s iconic book has been reaching audiences in multiple languages for years,” said playwrights Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz. “This project was born of our desire to see two of those languages braided together onstage, side-by-side, in a show that seeks to welcome, instruct, surprise, and delight. We’re thrilled to share this joyful adaptation with CTC’s eager audience.”

“Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! is nothing but fun and delight,” said director Juliette Carillo. “We’re working on creating a production that is full of surprises and big laughs. I’m so excited for this show!”

P.D. Eastman’s classic book lands onstage with roller-skating, bike-riding, and scoot-scootering dogs! Over here a dog plays baseball; over there a dog prances about in a funny hat; everywhere dogs swim underwater, drive race cars to fiestas en los árboles, and speak—in both Spanish and English! Soon, you’ll be singing along with this bilingual spectacle that makes no sense (and TOTAL sense), all at the same time!

Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! runs January 20-February 22, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. The show is best enjoyed by younger audiences. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/dog or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $20.

The cast of Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! features Kimberly Richardson* as MC Dog, Cooper Lajeunesse as Blue Dog, Zachary David Hodgkins as Red Dog, Anna M. Schloerb (Member, CTC Acting Cohort) as Yellow Dog, Julia Diaz (Member, CTC Acting Cohort) as Green Dog, and Eric Samuel Romero as Hattie/Spotted Dog. The understudies for Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! include Becca Claire Hart* (MC Dog, Yellow Dog), Keegan Robinson (Blue Dog, Hattie/Spotted Dog), and CTC Acting Company member Janely Rodriguez* (Red Dog, Green Dog). Victor Zupanc‡ and Joe Cruz‡ will provide live music onstage.