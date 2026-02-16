CHART TOPPERS & SHOW STOPPERS President’s Day Ticket Discount Announced At Lakeshore Players Theatre

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lakeshore Players Theatre will present CHART TOPPERS & SHOW STOPPERS with a limited-time President’s Day ticket promotion. Audiences can receive 20% off tickets using the sale code CTBB20 while inventory lasts.

The concert blends Broadway selections with popular radio hits and features performers James A. Rocco, Lori Dokken, Elena Glass, Colleen Raye, Randy Schmeling, Erin Schwab, and Emily Villano, accompanied by a live band. The set list includes songs such as “Aquarius,” “On Broadway,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “Beautiful,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Tomorrow,” and “Let It Go.”

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at lakeshoreplayers.org or by calling the box office at 651-478-7427. The 20% discount applies for a limited time using code CTBB20 and is subject to availability.