Out on a Limb Dance Theater to Mark 25 Years with THE SNOW QUEEN

The only dance-theatre company of its kind in the country at the time, Out on a Limb Dance Theater Company first opened on the eve of 9-10-01. Now, 25 years later - after also surviving the financial crisis of 2008, the 2020 pandemic and a chronic lack of arts funding from all the usual suspects - it celebrates its 25th anniversary with a timely adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen" in a new performance space March 5-6-7, 2026, at the Luminary Arts Center in downtown Minneapolis.*

Enjoy the inventive mash-up of storytelling, dance, theater and music as 50-60 dance actors bring this beautiful tale to life again -- without speaking a word -- but with a contemporary edge and a dance palette that runs the gamut from classic ballet and jazz dance to tap and hip-hop!

Martinez notes that "in the original story, the boy, Kai, and the girl, Gerda, are close friends, but in our version, Kai and Gerda are siblings, whose mother gets caught in a deadly snowstorm that claims her life. So, we explore those relationships among the survivors and the strengths it takes make it through these overpowering emotions of loss and cold in order to remain compassionate and complete to continue living."

