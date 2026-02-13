Review: CANTUS & THE KING'S SINGERS at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Thursday night at Orchestra Hall had a different kind of energy right from the start. The place was full, and you could feel that people knew this wasn’t just another concert — it was the first time Cantus and The King’s Singers were sharing the stage.

Both groups had moments to perform on their own before coming together. Cantus brought that rich, grounded sound they’re known for — warm and full without ever feeling heavy. The King’s Singers were incredibly clean and precise, with a bright clarity that carried easily through the hall. Hearing them separately made it even more satisfying when they finally joined forces. Once all nine voices blended, the sound felt big but still beautifully controlled.

The program covered a lot of ground, but it never felt scattered. The Dvořák pieces were sweeping and expressive, while the H.T. Burleigh selections felt more intimate and thoughtful.

Eric Whitacre’s This Marriage and Lux Aurumque were definite highlights. Those layered harmonies shimmered, and there were moments when the sound just seemed to hang in the air. The tuning across nine voices was especially impressive.

The contemporary selections added a different flavor. Blackbird by Paul McCartney and Honey by John Lennon and Paul McCartney felt fresh in this setting — familiar, but with new colors and textures. They also performed U2’s MLK, dedicating it to Renee Good and Alex Pretti in light of the recent events in Minneapolis. It was a simple but powerful moment, and you could feel the weight of it in the room. When the music shifted to other U2 selections, the energy noticeably lifted. The rhythm kicked in, and suddenly it felt much bigger than nine unaccompanied voices.

More than anything, what made the night work was how natural it all felt. It didn’t seem like two groups politely taking turns — it felt collaborative. There were smiles, quick glances, and a sense that they were genuinely enjoying making music together. The combined pieces had a special weight to them, filling the hall in a way that felt both powerful and effortless.

They wrapped up the evening with an encore of Billy Joel’s And So It Goes. It was simple, heartfelt, and beautifully blended — a quiet way to close a really strong night.

By the end, the standing ovation felt completely deserved. It was one of those concerts that reminds you how much can be done with just the human voice. Definitely a memorable night.

