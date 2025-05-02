Video: FROZEN at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Children’s Theatre Company's original production of Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical, which will run April 15-June 15, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Nominated for three Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” Disney’s Frozen features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Academy Award-nominee Jennifer Lee. CTC’s production of Disney’s Frozen will be directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, with music direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Rush Benson. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Disney’s Frozen was originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

Disney’s Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children’s Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that’s out of control, weather that’s fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go!

Disney’s Frozen runs April 15-June 15, 2025 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/frozen or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15. An additional $5-per-ticket fee will be incurred on all purchases.

